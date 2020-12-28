China’s auto imports, exports grow further in November

Beijing, Dec. 27, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) China’s automobile imports and exports expanded further in November, according to data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Last month, the import and export volume of automobile commodities totaled 16.3 billion U.S. dollars, up 6.3 percent month on month, said the CAAM, citing customs data.

Auto imports rose 2.4 per cent month on month to 8.53 billion U.S. dollars in November, while exports climbed by 11 per cent to 7.77 billion dollars during the period.

In the first 11 months of the year, auto imports and exports totaled 134.67 billion U.S. dollars, down by 6.3 per cent year on year, but the decline narrowed 1.7 percentage points from the decrease in the January-October period, said the CAAM.

China’s auto market, hit hard by he Coronavirus pandemic, began to recover in April thanks to unleashed pent-up demand and supportive policies, according to the CAAM

