COVID-19: Kwara records 39 new cases, discharges 7 patients

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Dec. 27, 2020 Kwara Government says it recorded 39 more COVID-19 cases, while seven patients who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings the total to 1,379 confirmed cases, with 1,179 patients discharged and 32 death.

“As at 10:20p.m on Saturday, the number of active cases are 168 and 1,179 patients have so far been discharged, while 32 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.

