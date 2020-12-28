FCTA Reforms department to domesticate FG’s e-Government Master Plan next year –Director

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Dec. 28, 2020 The FCT Administration Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSI), has mapped out plans to domesticate the e-Government Master Plan of the Federal Government in January 2021.

Acting Director of the Department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, who made the disclosure at an interactive session with newsmen, on Monday, in Abuja, said that the measure would improve efficiency and transparency of public service administration.

She explained that the purpose and rationale of the project was also to properly align automation and digitization of FCTA activities with the National e-Government Master Plan.

Ahmadu added that the project would also involve a sensitisation workshop on the e-Government master plan, skills gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy and e-Government index ranking.

She also revealed that the department would seek to domesticate the Federal Government’s Score-Card for websites of FCT Administration and Agencies in February 2021.

The director noted that the scorecard was an important index metric that the e-government master plan had employed for determining the status of Nigerian e-government plan, stressing that the scorecard would entrench transparency and improvement in service delivery to FCT residents by improving timely and unrestricted access to government information.

Similarly, she disclosed that the department’s work plan for the month of March 2021, would upgrade the skills of staff of the administration through training programmes and development opportunities.

Improved staff engagement, increased residents’ satisfaction and optimised staff productivity would also be given the desired attention, she said.

” Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July 2021 include to work with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to re-introduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration.

” The department will work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Agencies in FCTA, organise a workshop on the use of New Media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability plan to support FCTA respectively.”

She further revealed that in the month of August 2021, the department would join the BPSR advocacy on Basic Health Care Fund Domestication of BHCPF implementation plan in the FCTA that would assist the administration to benefit from the fund to uplift the standard and conditions of Primary Health Care Centers.

In September, 2021, she added, the department would partake in a workshop on Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) as it relates to the administration, citing the ESP as aiming to mitigate the effects of a deep recession, ensure social stability and address long-standing economic vulnerabilities as envisaged by the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The last quarter of 2021 would see the department engage players in the public and private sectoral value chains for the FCTA under the ESP, as well as organise a workshop on change management for FCTA Staff and another workshop on accessing interventions under the ESP and review progress made during the year.

