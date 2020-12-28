Germany reports 13,755 new COVID-19 cases

Berlin, Dec. 27, 2020 Germany reported 13,755 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 1,640,858, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The nationwide death toll rose by 356 to 29,778, the data showed.

Germany reported its first case of the new COVID-19 variant on Thursday in a woman, who flew in from Britain, local health authorities said.

The patient arrived via Frankfurt airport on Dec. 20 and tested positive upon arrival.

Further virus sequencing of the sample at the National Coronavirus Consulting Laboratory in Berlin showed it was a case of variant B.1.1.7.

