Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Dec. 27, 2020 A hit-and-run driver has killed one male pedestrian, who was crossing over on Onitsha-Owerri expressway in Ihiala Local Government Headquarters, Anambra, on Saturday night.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

Kumapayi said the accident was caused by over-speeding and loss of control by the driver.

“According to eyewitnesses, one Mr Chika Emmanuel Nwagu, driver of an IVECO Truck with registration number EPE-39-XT, was on top speed when he lost control of the vehicle and knocked down the pedestrian crossing the expressway.

“The driver of the truck was later arrested and handed over to the Police.

“The arrest was the sequel to a timely tip-off to a Military check-point by the FRSC Rescue team from Ihiala command.

“The knocked down pedestrian was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The body has been deposited at the mortuary,’’ the commander told NAN.

He warned motorists against speed limit violation, urging them to drive safely and stay safe during the ‘ember’ months.

Kumopayi also advised pedestrians to be safety conscious when using the road and to always use the pedestrian bridges, where available to avoid accidents.

