Minister of Humanitarian Affairs condemns southern Borno, Adamawa attacks

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Abuja, Dec. 28, 2020 Hajia Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, on Monday in Abuja condemned the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa.

Farouq in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Bashir Alkali described the attacks as tragic and barbaric.

“It is really unfortunate that these terrorist attacks happened when people are expected to be enjoying the Christmas holiday with their loved ones.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Borno, especially the families of the victims of the sad incident,”Farouq said.

She said the Federal Government condemned the attacks and commended relevant authorities and the Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum who immediately visited the communities and directed the strengthening of security measures in the area.

The Minister said arrangements were being made to send relief materials to the victims to cushion the effects of the attacks on them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the attacks were allegedly carried out by Boko Haram insurgents in the neighbouring North Eastern states on Dec. 27.

Like this: Like Loading...