Sokoto state govt. to upgrade Shehu Shagari College of Education to university

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 28, 2020 The Sokoto State government says it has begun plans to upgrade the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto (SSCOE) to University of Education.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal made this known at the 22nd convocation and 50th anniversary of the college in Sokoto.

Tambuwal said that the twin successes being celebrated by the college was a testimony to the uncommon and trademark foresight, vision, creativity and leadership acumen historically associated with the forefathers for over two centuries.

“Equally important to note is that SSCOE is one of the high ranking teacher training institutions and among the largest producers of teachers in Nigeria.

“We fully acknowledge the efforts of the initiators, successive administrations and the leaders who nurtured the college to this enviable level,” he said.

The governor appreciated the efforts of the college council, management, staff and students for maintaining relative peace and conducive environment for academic activities.

He, however, urged the college council and management to work harder to improve the quality of teachers being produced by the institution.

This, he said, had become imperative in order to achieve higher standard in basic and secondary education.

“While I am happy for the progress recorded by the college over the past 50 years, I also urge the leadership of this glorious institution to be more prepared to position the college for greater achievements in the 50 years ahead.

“This calls for renewed vigour, creativity, innovative ideas, quality control, cooperation and collaboration for the college to attain its vision of impacting knowledge and skills suited for practice in the 21st century.” he added.

Tambuwal further appreciated the convocation lecturer, former Gov. Babangida Aliyu of Niger, for accepting to answer the call of his alma mater and sharing his wealth of experience, as part of the activities for the institution’s celebration.

He congratulated the college awardees, describing their awards as honour well-deserved.

“Awards received in today’s august occasion epitomise the recognition of your meritorious service to humanity, and I urge you not to relent,” the governor said.

While also congratulating the graduands on their educational achievements, he advised them to consider the events as motivation to spur them into acquiring further qualifications in teacher education.

Tambuwal urged students of the institution to take advantage of being in the college to build their future.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the college Governing Council, Alhaji Ahmad Gusau, commended the state government’s support and commitment to the development of the institution.

Naija247news reports that the college confered fellowship awards on six personalities, including Dr Babangida Aliyu, Amb. Shehu Malami, Prof. Baffa Aliyu, Dr Muhammad Bunza, Alhaji Bala Shagari and Alhaji Abdullahi Adiya.

Like this: Like Loading...