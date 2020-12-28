Storm wreaks havoc across France, Britain

London/Paris, Dec. 27, 2020 A major storm swept across Britain and into northern France on Sunday, leaving thousands of households without power.

Around 18,000 households in northern France are without electricity, with coastal regions of Brittany and Normandy worst affected, the AFP news agency reported, citing the network operator Enedis.

The weather service Meteo France warned of strong gusts and high waves on the Atlantic coast, while the prefecture of the department of Manche on the English Channel urged caution due to the strong winds.

Gusts of up to 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) were measured at the top of the Paris Eiffel Tower.

Earlier, the storm, which has been named Bella by meterologists, hit large parts of Britain with heavy rainfall and wind speeds of up to 112 km/h.

More than 100 flood warnings remained in place across the country on Sunday.

Houses were flooded in parts of Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire in eastern England.

Across south-eastern England, more than 1,300 people had been advised to leave their homes over the Christmas period.

On the Isle of Wight in the English Channel, wind speeds of 170 km/h were measured overnight. The ongoing storm could cause rivers to rise further, experts warn.

