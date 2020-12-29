All qualifiers for AFCON U 20 “Mauritania 2021” known

Dakar, Dec. 28, 2020 Twelve countries that will play the next Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 football tournament, “Mauritania 2021”, were announced at the weekend.

In addition to the host country, Gambia will represent Zone A of the Union of West African Football Associations (WAFU A). WAFU will count on Burkina Faso and Ghana, the COSAFA Zone will be represented by Namibia and Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda will defend the chances of the CECAFA zone.

Cameroon and Central African Republic will wear the colours of the UNIFAC zone and the UNAF will be represented by Morocco and Tunisia.

These different teams qualified at the end of zonal tournaments that took place recently in different parts of Africa.

The final phase of the AFCON U-20 will take place from February 14 to March 4, 2021, in Mauritania (Nouakchott and Nouadhibou).

Like this: Like Loading...