Bauchi Assembly passes N213.9bn budget for 2021

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi, Dec, 29, 2020 The Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday passed the state’s N213.9billion Appropriation Bill for 2020.

Naija247news reports that the amount is N46.7 billion higher than that of 2020 which was N167.2 billion.

Naija247news reports that Gov. Bala Muhammed on Dec. 15, presented N213.9 billion appropriation estimate for 2021 to the House of Assembly tagged, “Budget of Fulfillment and Consolidation”.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, who read the contents of the budget clause by clause said N93, 197, 307 or 44 per cent of the budget will be set aside for recurrent expenditure.

He also said that N120,717,468,313 or 56 per cent would be for capital expenditure.

Sulaiman commended the house and committee members for their support and cooperation in passing the budget.

Also speaking, Mr Abdulkadir Dewu, Chairman, House Committee on Budget Appropriation said that the committee advised the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to prepare and submit budget to the executives on time.

He stressed the need for establishment of the state assembly budget and research office for efficient and effective budget analysis, research, records and implementation.

