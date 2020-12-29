Bauchi State Govt. commences construction of N7.3bn road projects

By Ayinde Olaide

Warji (Bauchi), Dec. 29, 2020 The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday commenced the construction of three strategic roads with the sum of N7.3 billion in the state.

Naija247news reports that the new roads include a 13.5 kilometres road from Warji in the state to Gwaram in Jigawa.

Others are 11.6 kilometres road from Bogoro to Lusa and Malar communities as well as 11.2 kilometres road from Boi to Tapshin, communities in Bogoro LGA bothering Plateau State.

Speaking during the event in Warji Local Government, Gov. Bala Mohammed said the roads were carefully selected in order to deliver a well thought-out project to the teeming populace.

He said the state had already made 30 per cent advance payment and the roads were to be completed within 24 months.

“The roads where constructions are flagged off today were carefully selected in furtherance of our resolve to deliver a well thought-out project to our teeming populace.

“The projects have been awarded to Habibu Engineering Nigeria Ltd at the total cost of N7.3 billion.

“They have a completion period of 24 dry months and already, we have released thirty per cent advance payment after we have secured an advance payment certificate,” he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdulkarim Ibrahim, Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the roads had always been the yearnings and aspirations of the people for a very long time.

He noted that roads were products of modern civilisation that brings about rapid, physical, economic and social development that improved people’s lives.

“A responsive government must pay attention to ensure this basic vital infrastructure is effectively and timely provided to unlock the hidden potentials of our state for our common good,” he said.

In his address, former Senate President David Mark, who was also the Special guest of honour, applauded the state governor for ‘doing so much with little resources’.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support and pray for the governor in order to be able to do more for the state.

“The roads will link you with Jigawa state, another one will link you with Plateau State and the third one will ensure easy transportation within the local government,” he said.