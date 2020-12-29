Golfer advocates regular training, COVID-19 notwithstanding

By Aderonke Ojediran

Lagos, Dec. 28, 2020 Andrew Odoh, the number one ranked golfer in Nigeria said on Monday that regular practice was essential to remain in top form as a professional golf player.

Odoh told journalists in Lagos that a golfer needed to practice consistently, no matter the hindrances.

The golfer currently ranked Number One on the West African Golf (WAG) Tour, ranked 111th on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa this year.

Odoh, winner of the 2020 Kenya Open told NAN that considering the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic, keeping fit had become a daily routine.

“I actually get busy with exercise and hitting the ball; one has to keep in shape to stay in form as an athlete; that’s the only way to stay sane,’’ he said.

Odoh said that in 2021 his focus would be on the Safari Tours.

“Everything being equal, I will be back on the Sunshine Tour and hopefully make progress from there,’’ he said.

