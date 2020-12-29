Gov. Bagudu appoints 6 new district heads

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, Dec. 29, 2020 The Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of six new district heads.

The new appointments were disclosed on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Shalla.

According to the statement, the new appointees are Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim Saad as district head of Birnin Kebbi ( Ubandoman Gwandu), Birnin Kebbi Local Government; Alhaji Tukur Bahindi, as the new district head of Bahindin Bahindi, Bagudo Local Government Area and Alhaji Yakubu Ka’oje as district head of Yamusa, (Sarkin Yamusa), Bagudo Local Government Area.

The others are Alhaji Buhari Muhammad as district head of Aliero, Aliero Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu as the district head of Maiyama (Sarkin Kudun Maiyama), Maiyama Local Government Area and and Alhaji Hamza Muhammad as the district head of Rafin Zuru, Zuru Local Government Area.

Shalla urged the district heads to work diligently to ensure the betterment of the lives of their subjects.

Like this: Like Loading...