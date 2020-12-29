Kogi Assembly passes 2021 Budget estimate of N130.54bn into Law

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Dec. 29, 2020 The Kogi House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N130.54 billion Appropriation Bill tagged “Budget of Accelerated Recovery” into law.

Naija247news reports that the House considered the bill Clause-by-Clause at the “Committee of the Whole” of the House at plenary in Lokoja.

Aderonke Aro (APC-Yagba West) and Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Budget Monitoring and Economic Planning, presented the committee’s report for consideration.

Aro declared that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with genuine reasons for adjustments in their allocations were taken care of during the defence of their respective budgets.

In the budget presented to the House on Dec. 1, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi had said that the budget was indicative of the assessment of the amount the state could generate on its own.

He said that the 2021 budget estimates of N130.54billion was N7.57 billion or 6.16 per cent above the N122.97 amended budget for 2020.

According to the governor, the budget had a recurrent revenue of N82.46 billion representing 63.17 per cent and capital receipts of N48.08billion representing 36.83 per cent.

In the appropriation bill passed on Tuesday by the House, Recurrent Expenditure was allocated N74.04 billion, while Capital Expenditure N56.49 billion.

A further breakdown of the budget revealed that Education sector has N21 billion; Health, N17 billion with Agriculture, N8 billion.

Others are Entrepreneurship and Youth Engagement; N4 billion; Infrastructure, N21 billion; Human Capital Development, N21 billion while Governance and Security were allocated N23 billion and N12 billion respectively.