Lagos Govt to embark on youths development project in 2021

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Dec. 29, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Tuesday assured youths in the state that it would embark on meaningful projects aimed at enhancing living standard of youths in the state.

Mr Solomon Bonu, the Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, gave the assurance at the 2020 Badagry Social Media event on Tuesday in the town.

According to Bonu, the state government is coming up with so many meaningful projects for the development of youths in Badagry.

“There are lots of programmes being projected by the state government in 2021 which youths in Badagry can tap into.

“At present, we are going round the state to check the condition of some of the youth’s development centres.

“Most of the abandoned youths centres will be rehabilitated. For example, the Federal Government Youth Centre in Ajara, near Ibereko and the mini-stadium in Gayingbo, near Gbaji, will be renovated for use.

“This has not been happening in the past, but now, Badagry youths are coming up with ideas, this is why the state government wants to project Badagry to the whole world,” he said.

The governor’s aide commended the management of Citymood Magazine, the organiser of the social media event, saying, “this is the pride of Badagry event, and Citymood has been doing it greatly”.

In his remarks, Mr Samson Apata, the Supervisor, Environment and Tourism in Badagry Local Government, said there was need to create more content to promote tourism in the town.

Apata said that the event had brought people together to enjoy themselves.

Also, Chief Doheto Mesi, the Vice-Chairman, Friends from Cradle Foundation, who was honoured with COVID-19 Hero Award, said he was delighted to receive the honour on behalf of his association.

“If you are doing something in the dark, you won’t know some people are watching you.

“We extend our assistance to frontline workers in Badagry General Hospital during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and this is the reward we are getting,” Doheto said.

Commenting, Mr Sewhude Akande, Publisher, Citymood Magazine, said the event was to honour those that were using the social media constructively.

“If you look at the last EndSARS protest, there were lots of fake news and misconception; just as social media is a powerful weapon, we understand that people can misuse the weapons.

“In 2019, we decided to recognise those that were using social media constructively and creatively so that we can maximise the potential of social media space in all areas of human endeavours,” Akande said.

He said the awardees were selected by popular votes, adding that Citymood management streamline the population.

“We strictly adhered to all directives of the Lagos State Government and health agencies on COVID-19.

“People are washing their hands and using sanitisers, and we don’t allow anyone without face masks in,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were given to Prince Sewude Amosu, Director, Lagos Operations, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and Capt. Matthew Ekeinde and his wife, Nollywood Actress, Omotola Jolaade-Ekeinde.

Badagry Local Government won the Best Use of Social Media (Government), among others winners.

