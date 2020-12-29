Manufacturer seeks skilled manpower for furniture production

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Dec. 29, 2020 Mr Benedict Onaiwu, Managing Director, Interior Component Ltd., has called for more intermediate and professional skilled manpower to carry out innovative furniture designs in the country.

Onaiwu made the call during an interview with newsmen in Benin on Tuesday.

He said there was a dearth of skilled manpower in the country to carry out modern designs in the furniture industry.

“It is difficult to get competent hands to do the type of job you want and add the necessary finishing touches to the furniture work.

“The manpower strength of our system is lacking in terms of getting the right precision and meeting up with the needs of the furniture industry.

“We need skilled personnel that when you show him/her a particular design, he/she can do the work without much supervision,’’ he said.

Onaiwu called for the setting up of vocational centres across the country to train intermediate and professional skilled manpower in interior designs and furniture production.

The managing director also advised parents to encourage their children to acquire vocational skills before gaining admission into higher institutions.

