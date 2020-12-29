U.S. citizens rank Trump as Most Admired Man of 2020 – Poll

“Trump tied former President Barack Obama for the honor last year but edged out his predecessor this year.
When asked without any prompting who they regarded as the most admired man, 18 per cent of respondents named Trump, while 15 per cent picked Obama, 6 per cent chose President-elect Joe Biden, and 3 per cent selected top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Gallup noted in the statement that Trump’s support among Republicans remains strong at 48 per cent, with no other man gaining more than 2 per cent of the party’s support.
Independents were evenly split between Trump and Obama at 11 per cent, while 3 per cent named Biden, and 2 per cent picked Fauci.
Gallup pointed out that the incumbent president has topped the list 60 times out of the 74 times that the open-ended poll has been conducted since 1946.
As for the most admired woman, Michele Obama once again topped this year’s list.
