Akeredolu donates office building to police zone

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Akure, Dec. 29, 2020 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday donated a storey building to the Zone 17 of the Nigeria Police Force.

The building is to serve as the zone’s operational office and headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zone 17 was created on May 27, 2020 to serve Ondo and Ekiti States.

While handing over the building to the newly promoted Deputy Inspector of General of Police (DIG), Mr David Folawiyo, the governor thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the creation of the zone.

He said the recent EndSARS protests had negatively impacted on the psyche of the police and urged them to come out and continue to enforce law and order in Ondo State.

“We owe it a duty to apologise to the police and encourage them so that they can come out to carry out their responsibilities,” he said.

The governor assured the DIG that his government would continue to give all the necessarily support to the police to enable them to protect the people of the two states.

In his address, Folawiyo, who was the pioneer Assistant Inspector General of the zone, thanked the governor for donating the building.

Folawiyo disclosed that Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has promised to equip the headquarters with computer sets and other necessary gadgets.

He said that community policing would be rigorously pursued, adding that the zone would serve the people better by collaborating with other sister agencies

