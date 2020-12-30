Berger Paints appoints Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

Lagos, Dec. 30, 2020 The Board of Directors of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has appointed a finance and corporate governance expert, Mrs Ogechi Iheanacho, as its Non-Executive Director, effective Jan. 2, 2021.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko, addressed to stakeholders and the investing public.

According to the statement, Iheanacho’s appointment followed the impending retirement of Mr Patrick Buruche, also a Non-Executive Director, on Dec. 31.

“Mrs Iheanacho will be bringing to the Board, her finance and corporate governance expertise, having served as Financial Dealer, Treasury and Fund Manager with Associated Discount House Limited (now Coronation Merchant Bank Limited) and as Legal Counsel with Fidelity Bank.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute, UK, and a member of World Commerce and Contracting (formerly International Association for Contract and Commercial Management).

