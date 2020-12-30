India warns Pakistan, says has capability to hit terror targets

New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2020 India on Wednesday said that neighbouring Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along their border and warned that India has the capability to hit terrorist targets across the border.

Defence Minster Rajanth Singh said in an interview with the Indian News Agency (ANI) that Pakistan had recently committed 300-400 ceasefire violations, and the Indian Army had responded appropriately.

“Ever since its existence, Pakistan has been indulging in notorious actions along the border,” he said.

The minister said the troops were working to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The country’s soldiers have proved that not only this side, but to eliminate terrorism, they can go to the other side and attack terrorist hideouts if the need arises.

”India has that capability, that power,” he stressed

Singh said India had carried out surgical strike on terror launch pads across the border in 2016 after Uri terror attack.

He further said India had carried out an aerial strike on terror camps in Balakot in 2019 following terror attack in Pulwama.

The minister had slammed Pakistan during the graduation parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal earlier this month.

The defence minister had accused Pakistan of continuing with its “nefarious acts” on the border, even after losing four wars.

Like this: Like Loading...