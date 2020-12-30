Indian gov’t asks states to consider restrictions for new year celebrations

New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2020 (Xinhua/NAN) India’s federal government has suggested a series of restrictions to states to tone down new year celebrations in wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the detection of a new strain that has reached India with people returning from Britain, local media said on Wednesday.

The states have been asked to impose restrictions for three days from Wednesday after assessing the local situation.

The health secretary has written to chief secretaries of the states to keep strict vigil to curb crowding in wake of new year celebrations.

As per the directive, states can impose local restrictions or night curfew to contain the spread after assessing the local situation and consider suitable curbs on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1 and can even extend it to Jan. 15.

“The number of COVID-19 active cases is declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months.

“Keeping in view the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country,” reads the contents of the letter quoted in local media.

“You would appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as on-going winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential ‘super spreader’ events and places where crowds may gather.”

The letter, however, said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

