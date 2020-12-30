Libyan, Tunisian FMs discuss support for peaceful resolution of Libyan crisis

Tripoli, Dec. 30, 2020 The Libyan minister of foreign affairs, Mohamed Taher Siala, on Tuesday held talks on the phone with his Tunisian counterpart, Othman Jarandi, on their bilateral relations, an official source said in Tripoli.

The two also discussed the developments in Libya and different international and regional efforts to strengthen the peace process there, the Tunisian ministry of foreign affairs said.

It said that Siala praised the strong will of Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed and the positive role played by Tunisia to bring back peace to Libya.

He underlined Tunisia’s contribution towards the success of the Libyan Political Dialogue recently organised by the United-Nations.

The Libyan foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the recent decisions related to the reopening of borders and the resumption of air transport between the two countries to facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Jarandi reaffirmed the position of solidarity adopted by Tunisia with the Libyan leaders and people and his support for political resolution to the Libyan crisis.

He also expressed the availability of his country to back efforts to restore stability, security and the well-being of Libyans.

The ministry said that the head of the Libyan diplomacy invited his Tunisian counterpart to visit Tripoli as soon as possible to strengthen the consultations and discuss issues of common interest.

