Malian president condoles with France over death of three French soldiers

Bamako, Dec. 30, 2020 Malian interim President Bah N’Daw on Tuesday condoled with France over the death of three French soldiers in the Malian northern city of Hombori, a statement issued by the Malian presidency said in Bamako.

“In this painful circumstance, I would like, in my personal name and in the name of the Malian people, offer my saddest condolences to the families of the victims, their brothers of arms, the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the French people,” the statement said.

On the same occasion, President Bah N’Daw expressed his gratiude to the French nation for “the particular multiform and military commitment next to Mali, and this, within the framework of the fight against terrorism”.

Monday, the three soldiers of the French force Barkane, Chief-Brigade Tanerii Mauri, and the first-class soldiers, Quentin Pauchet and Dorian Issakhanian were killed as their vehicle hit an explosive engine in Hombori.

The death of these three soldiers take to 47 the number of French soldiers killed in the Serval then Barkane operations, in the Sahel, since 2013.

To date, 5,100 French soldiers are in Sahel to fight against terrorism. These past few times, they “neutralized” a certain number of Jihadists, particularly in the zone called the three borders (Mali-Burkina Faso-Niger).

