Oyo Police Command intensifies efforts to rescue abducted farmer — PPRO

By Suleiman Shehu

Ibadan, Dec. 30, 2020 The Oyo State Police Command says it is making frantic efforts to rescue Mr Oluwole Agboola, a farmer, who was reportedly abducted on Monday by six gunmen allegedly dressed in Army uniform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agboola, who owns a piggery and fish farm at Nagbede Village in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, was reportedly kidnapped in his farm at about 6.30 p.m.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Fadeyi stated that the community had also intensified its efforts to complement the deployment of security operatives in the area to rescue the victim.

He also stated that the Moniya Divisional Station and other security agencies in the state swung into action immediately they received information about the kidnap.

“Search party, comprising of plainclothes, tactical police teams, vigilantes, hunters and Amotekun corps, swung into action immediately and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and getting the abducted released,” he stated.

The PRO stated that the Commissioner of Police implored good-spirited members of the public to assist the security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

He further disclosed that other strategies were being initiated to checkmate kidnapping in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...