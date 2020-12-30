Ugandan peacekeepers receive medals for outstanding peacekeeping in Somalia

Mogadishu, Dec. 30, 2020 – The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has awarded medals and certificates to Ugandan soldiers for their outstanding roles in ensuring a safer and stable Somalia.

The soldiers from Battle Group 28, serving under AMISOM, were awarded medals at a ceremony presided over by the AMISOM Force Commander, Lt.-Gen. Diomede Ndegeya.

AMISOM said in a statement on Tuesday that the award ceremony was attended by the Contingent Commander of Ugandan troops in Somalia, Brig.-Gen. Don William Nabasa.

Under the command of Col. Wilberforce Sserunkuma, the soldiers will soon rotate out of the mission, having completed their tour of duty, and will be replaced by Battle Group 31, commanded by Col. Francis Aragmoi, AMISOM said.

Lt.-Gen. Ndegeya praised the soldiers for their gallantry, leading to the capture of several key bridge towns, such as Awdhegle and Janaale in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, from the militant group Al-Shabaab, and winning the hearts and minds of the local communities by implementing Quick Impact Projects (QIPs).

“I want to thank the Battle Group 28 Commander and his staff, and the troops of the whole battle group for a job well done in operational activities, Quick Impact Projects, and in fighting COVID-19,” Lt.-Gen. Ndegeya said at the ceremony held on Monday.

He added that the Mission leadership recognises and appreciates the efforts of the battle group in capturing and holding the bridge towns and other daunting operations that they conducted, alongside the Somali National Army.

The outgoing battle group was operating in the Lower Shabelle region conducting targeted military operations against the Al-Shabaab in the areas of Ceeljaale, Shalambot, Mashalay, Qoryoley, Buufow and Marka among others, AMISOM said.

The Force Commander urged the in-coming Battle Group 31 to perform even better, especially through community engagement initiatives, protection of civilians and in opening and securing the main supply routes, to ensure the free movement of goods and services.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Nabasa presided over a handover ceremony in which Col. Sserunkuma handed over instruments of power to Col. Aragamoi.

