554 youths in Katsina State train as Special Police Constables – CP

By Zubairu Idris

Katsina, Dec. 31, 2020 No fewer than 554 Katsina State youths have been trained as Special Police Constables, as part of measures to enhance community policing.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, disclosed this on Wednesday in Katsina in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah.

The CP urged the newly trained special constables to be upright, disciplined and dedicated to their duties.

He said that they would be posted to their respective communities to assist in reducing crime.

He urged them to follow the rudiments of the training they received as they have the full powers and privileges of police officers.

Buba said that the special constables would wear full police black uniform with a green background at the cap badge, shoulder strap, and under the name tag.

The CP, however, said that they would not be allowed to carry firearms.

He pointed out that they would be deployed for simple and routine duties such as crowd and traffic control and patrol duties.

