Anambra community honors advocate of gender equality with chieftaincy title

By Joy Mbachi

Ekwulobia (Anambra), Dec. 30 2020 Mrs Chinyere Okonkwo, has been honored with the community title of Ugogbe Umunwanyi (Mirror of women) by Ihuokpala village of Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government area of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Wednesday that Okonkwo was honored by her kinsmen because of her fight for gender equality.

NAN also reports that Okonkwo is a midwife who rose to the rank of matron, and a teacher who has trained, empowered women and stood up for the equality of all genders in her community and beyond.

In a homily to celebrate the ceremony, the officiating priest, Rev. Father Christopher Ezeonu, urged Christians, especially women to always live a life that would make others proud of them anywhere they found themselves.

Mrs. Njideka Okafor, leader of the women wing of Okonkwo’s kindred, said the title was to appreciate her good deeds and exemplary lifestyle.

Okafor said the title was the highest that could be conferred on women who had distinguished themselves through their philanthropic works, exemplary lifestyle and contributions to the community.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Association of General And Private Medical Practitioners, Anambra State branch, Mrs. Chinelo Isiogu said that the title was a well-deserved one.

Isiogu described Okonkwo as a humble person and prayed for God’s continuous guidance upon her and her household.

In her speech, Okonkwo thanked the community for the honour, and promised not to relent in her service to humanity.

