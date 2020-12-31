Anambra: Traditional ruler urges subjects to be good ambassadors

By Joy Mbachi

Umueri (Anambra) Dec. 31, 2020 The people of Umueri Community in Anambra State have been charged to be of good behaviour at all times and positively project the image of the community.

The Traditional Ruler of Umueri, Igwe Bennett Emeka, said this on Thursday during the inauguration of new cabinet members as he marked his fourth Ofala festival. in Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

Emeka noted that the inauguration was part of activities to mark the Ofala festival and to have more hands in developing the community.

“I call on my cabinet members to be good ambassadors of Umueri and work toward the unity and development of our community at all times.

“I am grateful to God for a successful ceremony and saving the community from hazards throughout 2020.

“I urge all my people to co-exist peacefully with their neighbours no matter the challenges. I promise that there will be no more war between Umueri and her neighbours.

“There will be no tangible development in the face of conflict; I implore the people of Umueri to key into peaceful living to attract more development in 2021,” he said.

Chief Ngozi Okoye, the acting Cabinet Secretary and Chairman Umueri 2020 Ofala Planning Committee, said that the festival was a rallying point for progress for the people.

Okoye described the event as `very successful’ and a joyous moment.

“I pray that God will answer us immensely in the coming year for a greater harvest and call on my people to work harder in the coming year,” he said.

Mr Emeka Iduu, a former member of Anambra State House of Assembly, who hails from the community, said that the festival ushered in peace, unity and development.

He described the traditional ruler as “ a man of integrity’’ who was ready to serve humanity at any cost and urged other community leaders to emulate his footprints.

NAN reports that the festival was the highpoint of Umueri traditional calendar of native activities by the traditional ruler and his subjects.

