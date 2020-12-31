Clerics among dozens arrested in Pakistan for temple burning

Islamabad,Dec. 31,2020 Police in north-western Pakistan on Thursday arrested more than two dozen people, including Muslim clerics, for a mob attack and fire at a Hindu temple, officials said.

Around 2, 000 men ransacked an historic temple and a tomb of a Hindu saint on Wednesday, destroying and burning the compound in the town of Karak in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The mob, led by a local cleric, was enraged by the renovation of a building adjacent to the temple that was bought by members of the Hindu community, police official Sajjad Khan told dpa.

The incident is the latest example of the persecution of minorities in mainly Muslim Pakistan.

“We have arrested 28 people and looking for at least 50 more who were part of the mob,’’ Khan said.

The attackers were identified through videos on social media, he added.

Also on Wednesday, Pakistan’s chief justice of the Supreme Court ordered authorities to begin a probe into the incident, a statement said.

Members of the Hindu community staged protests in the southern metropolis of Karachi and the city of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

