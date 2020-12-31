COVID-19: Doctor canvasses strict enforcement of face mask use

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State) Dec. 30, 2020 Dr Akintunde Ogunfeyimi, Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, has called for strict enforcement of use of face mask.

Ogunfeyimi said on Wednesday in Okitipupa that strict enforcement of the use of face mask by states and the Federal Government would curb novel coronavirus spread.

The chief medical director made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, some Nigerians will continue to think that COVID-19 is not real and will not want to use face mask unless compelled.

The medical expert said that more awareness should be created for Nigerians to realise that the second wave of the pandemic had set in.

Ogunfeyimi, who lauded the state government for creating an isolation centre at the hospital, said that it would go a long way to reduce coronavirus burden, as patients would be isolated and treated.

He urged residents of Okitipupa and its environs having symptoms such as dry cough, throat pain, high fever and fatigue to report to the hospital for attention.

“The federal and state governments should enforce the use of face mask as a way of curtailing the spread of the deadly disease; some people are still ignorant of it.

“More awareness needs to be created so that people will know that the deadly disease is real.

“We thank the state government for bringing an isolation centre here, because this will tackle some issues,” he said.

Ogunfeyimi urged Nigerians to regularly wash their hands with soap and water, use alcohol-based sanitiser, avoid hand shake, hugging and crowded areas as well as maintain social distance.

