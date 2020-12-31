COVID-19: Federal University Dutsi-Ma postpones two key meetings

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Dutsi-Ma (Katsina State), Dec. 30, 2020 The Federal University, Dutsi-Ma, Katsina State, has postponed two key meetings scheduled for Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 2021 due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the postponed meetings is the institution’s 84th Emergency Senate Meeting, originally scheduled for Jan. 4, and the other meeting billed for Jan. 5 would have regularised the interviews conducted for junior staff.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar, Iliyasu Falalu, quoted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Armaya’u Bichi as saying that the postponement was sequel to a circular issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) directing all universities to stop large gathering, as well as academic activities until further notice.

Bichi directed the university community to strictly comply with COVID-19 safety protocols as the country is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

He said that all the necessary measures would be taken to ensure that safety protocols were strictly observed with a view to curtailing the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had earlier directed its old students to resume academic activities following the call-off of the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

