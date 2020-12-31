DPR sensitizes Sokoto residents on safe handling of cooking gas

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto Dec. 31, 2020 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has called on users and sellers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), otherwise known as cooking gas, to strictly adhere to safety rules in the light of the harmattan season.

Mr Musa Zarumai-Tambuwal, the DPR Operations Controller in charge of Sokoto and Kebbi states, gave the warning while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, in Sokoto.

Zarumai-Tambuwal urged residents to be cautious when using LPG and should always observe strict safe handling regulations, stressing that the DPR would periodically be educating residents on safe handling, usage, as well as proper handling techniques so as to reduce the risks associated with cooking gas.

He further cautioned residents against panic buying and storing of petroleum products during this festive period and beyond, because government had made adequate provision for availability of the products during the period.

“The department is appealing to people to shun panic buying and storage of petroleum products in their houses. We are in harmattan period, and storing of petroleum product at home can result in fire outbreak, which can lead to destruction of lives and property,” He said.

He said people needed to be extra careful with how they handled petroleum products during the harmattan period.

Zarumai-Tambuwal also warned marketers against hoarding of the products with a view to creating artificial scarcity, adding that the survelliance teams from the department would be deployed to ensure free flow of the products in filing stations across the state.

The controller also appealed to consumers to report any sharp practices, such as under-dispensing, to the department for appropriate action.

He warned that any marketer that violated standard procedures would be dealt with according to the law, stressing that sanctions were already enshrined in the country’s regulations.

