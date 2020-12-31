Ekiti LG boss pledges to promote staff welfare, youth empowerment in 2021

By Adedeji Egbebi

Oye-Ekiti (Ekiti State), Dec. 30, 2020 Mr Foluso Ojo, Chairman, Oye Local Government Council in Ekiti State, has assured the council’s staff members of his administration’s readiness to accord their welfare more priority and provide empowerment opportunities to unemployed youths in 2021.

Ojo gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Oye-Ekiti.

He said that his administration had been passionate about the welfare of the workers and residents of the council area in the outgoing year and promised to improve on this in 2021.

The chairman particularly said that members of staff would be exposed to necessary trainings to enhance their effectiveness and efficiency.

He said that more viable and good working environment would also be provided to boost the workers’ productivity.

Ojo promised to empower the youth in the area with vocational training and commercial farming to cushion the effect of unemployment.

“I’ve always had the interest of the youth in my heart and this is why I have determined to empower them with commercial farming next year.

“We are planning to acquire more tractors and repair the available ones to ensure that the youth are fully engaged in commercial farming.

“Similarly, my administration is planning to organise vocational training to make them become employers of labour,” he said.

The chairman, however urged residents of the community to celebrate the yuletide in a decent and moderate manner.

Like this: Like Loading...