Gov. Lalong mourns Ogunsuyi, former Yoruba leader in Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Dec. 30, 2020 (NAN) Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commiserated with the Yoruba Community in the state over the demise of its former President-General, Chief Toye Ogunsuyi.

Lalong, in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, described the demise of the octogenarian as a great loss to the state.

He remarked that the deceased had played a key role in promoting the peace, currently being enjoyed in the state, adding that his wealth of experience would be greatly missed.

“Chief Toye Ogunsuyi is one of the leaders that consistently fought for peace, justice and harmony in Plateau by galvanising people of different tribes, faiths and political background to respect one another and live in peace.

“Baba, a one-time Deputy President-General of Yoruba in the North, played a key role in diffusing tension during the period of crises in Jos.

“He also ensured that the process of reconciliation, forgiveness and confidence-building was consolidated.

“Ogunsuyi worked hard to ensure that the culture of entrepreneurship, hard work and honesty remained paramount among the Yoruba community and the entire people of the state, particularly the youths,’’ he said.

The governor urged the Yoruba Community in the state to carry on with the good legacies the deceased had set in uniting them and the entire people of the state.

Lalong prayed to God to grant his soul eternal rest, condole his immediate family and the Yoruba Community in Plateau.

Naija247news reports that Ogunsuyi died at the age of 88.

