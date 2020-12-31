I’ll fight against kidnapping, other crimes in Kwara – New CP

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Dec. 30, 2020 The new Police Commissioner in Kwara, Mr Muhammed Bagega, has promised to reinvigorate the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the command to tackle kidnapping and other vices in the state.

Bagega made the pledge in his maiden press conference, held at the command’s headquarters on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that no effort would be spared to sustain and consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, in securing the lives and property of the people of the state.

To hit the ground running, the police boss that the command had raided criminal hideouts and made some arrests, while a suspected vandal of government property had also been apprehended.

He said that those arrested would soon be charged to court.

Bagega also promised to explore the community policing initiative, as directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

He appealed to the people of the state to supply the police with credible and verifiable information about crime and criminality in the state.

The new police commissioner, while soliciting for the support of the media and other stakeholders in the fight against crimes, tasked journalists on credible and discrete investigations that would help the police fight crimes and criminality in the state.

He also solicited for the support of traditional rulers in curbing criminal activities in the state, while promising to respect the rights of citizens and ensure zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt tendencies.

Bagega also promised to fight and checkmate the activities of the cultists and other violent crimes, such as armed robbery and social disorder.

