India opens diplomatic missions in Estonia, Paraguay, Dominican Republic

New Delhi, Dec. 30, 2020 India on Wednesday approved the opening of three diplomatic missions in three different countries including Estonia, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic in 2021, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it stated.

“Opening of Indian missions in these countries will help expand India’s diplomatic footprints, deepen political relations, enable growth of bilateral trade, investment and economic engagements.

“It will also facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts, bolster political outreach in multilateral forums and help garner support for India’s foreign policy objectives,” it stated.

It further said the Indian mission in these countries would also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.

The statement further explained that the decision to open the new missions would be a “forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

“Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services.

This will have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the statement quoted the cabinet approval as saying.

“The objective of our foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through partnerships with friendly countries.

”There are presently missions and posts across the world, which serve as conduits of our relations with partner countries,” it added.

