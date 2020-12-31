Judgment debt: Ex-militants file alleged contempt suit against Amnesty Coordinator

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yenagoa, Dec. 31, 2021 Former militants on Thursday filed contempt processes against the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, (rtd) Col. Miland Dikio, in the Federal High Court, Yenagoa for allegedly disobeying a judgment of the court.

The ex-agitators, 147 of them, are seeking the enforcement of the court judgment, in which it ordered the amnesty office to pay a judgment debt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ex-militants in suit no. FHC/YNG/CS/70/2019 accused the amnesty office of diverting the slots and stipends for the 147 ex-militants in two camps of 75 and 72 members from 2011 till date.

NAN reports that Justice Awogboro Abimbola on Nov. 13, in a consent judgment following agreed settlement terms ruled that thenon payment of lots and stipends are unlawful and ordered for its reinstatement.

Abimbola had awarded a damage of N20 million for the 72 slots of Agbalagbabo camp and payment of 50 per cent of their total entitlements from April 2011 to September amounting to N238.68 million as final settlement.

She ruled that the amnesty office should pay a damage of N20 million to the 75 militants of the ‘Benuwolo’ camp and payment of 50 per cent of their total entitlements from Jan 2011 to September 2019 amounting to N255.94 million as final settlement.

