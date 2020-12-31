Kaduna maize farmers to receive N2bn farm inputs for dry season farming –Association

By Mustapha Yauri

Zaria (Kaduna state) Dec. 31, 2020 The Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) has concluded plans to distribute N2 billion inputs to farmers for dry season farming, under the CBN/MAGPMAN/Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.

Alhaji Lawal-Maishanu Gazara, Kaduna State Chairman of the Association, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, on Thursday, that the items would also include machines and equipment for maize flour production.

Gazara, who said dry season farming of the crop would commence by the end of January 2021, to avoid the adverse effect of the harmattan, added that 5000 farmers were expected to benefit from the project, aimed at strengthening food security, encouraging farming and reducing unemployment in the state.

“The CBN/MAGPMAN Anchor Borrowers Scheme has engaged 5000 farmers, out of which 4000 are youths below 30 years, who are not gainfully employed, while 2500 women were also engaged for the processing of maize flour”, Gazara said.

The chairman said the size of each farm had been captured and an identity card issued to each of the project beneficiaries, for easy identification and documentation to enable them access the required support.

He, however, lamented the failure of some of the beneficiaries to repay the loan they received for the 2020 wet season farming, and also low harvest as the association only realized one and half trailer loads of maize as against 30 to 40 trailer loads.

Gazara pledged that members who repaid their debts for the wet season farming would receive additional inputs for the cultivation of two hectares of maize during the dry season farming.

“During the 2020 wet season, farmers received improved maize seeds, fertiliser, herbicides and other components that may help the farmer realize between 30 to 40 bags per hectare.

“Repayment of such items given to the farmers during the wet season farming would be about 10 to 15 bags of maize and each farmer will get 15 to 25 bags of maize as profit,’’ he said.

He urged farmers to always repay their loans for others to benefit from the scheme, adding that the association would seek to strengthen its relationship with relevant Agricultural development agencies to boost the capacity of members on maize hybrid seed farming technology.

Naija247news recalled that on June 20, MAGPAMAN inaugurated the distribution of N644.99 million worth of farming inputs to 3,535 members in the state for the 2020 wet season farming

