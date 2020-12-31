Kwara records 36 new cases of COVID-19

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Dec. 31, 2020 The Kwara Government says 36 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,415.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

According to the statement, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,415 with 1,179 patients’ discharged and 32 deaths recorded in the state.

“As at 9:20 a. m. on Wednesday, the number of active cases was 204, while 1,179 had so far been discharged and 32 deaths recorded.

