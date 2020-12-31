Myanmar extends suspension of int’l flights until January end

Yangon, Dec. 31, 2020 Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications says it has further extended the temporary suspension period of international commercial flights until the end of January.

The ministry announced this in a statement on Thursday saying it was part of the temporary measures to prevent the importation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the country through air travel.

The measures will continue to be extended as the infection of the disease remains increasing in most of the countries and regions, the statement said.

According to the ministry, discussions are being carried out among relevant ministries for the phase-by-phase resumption of international commercial flights.

It said this was in line with healthcare standard procedures depending on the situation of the disease, the statement added.

By Wednesday, Myanmar had reported 123, 470 COVID-19 infection cases with 2,664 deaths, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

