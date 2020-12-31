Nigeria announces 1,016 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 86,576

By Abujah Racheal

Abuja, Dec. 31, 2020 The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,016 new infections of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

Naija247news reports that the country has so far tested 938,602 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Feb. 27.

The agency said that the total number of infections in the country was now 86,576 while 1,385 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It noted that the discharges included 537 community recoveries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 459 in Lagos State and 78 in Plateau managed in line with guidelines.

The public health agency said 11 additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that the new cases were recorded in 20 states and the FCT.

It stated that Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 434; FCT, 155; Plateau, 94; Kaduna and Rivers States, 56 each; and Oyo State, 30.

Other states were Nasarawa – 27, Zamfara – 25, Abia -22 , Enugu -18, Kano State -18, Bayelsa -15, Edo -14, Ogun -11, Borno -10, Ebonyi -10, Jigawa -seven, Anambra -four, Delta – three, Niger-three, and Osun – three.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to the agency, 1,016 new confirmed cased and 11 deaths are recorded in the country, as at Dec. 30.

The NCDC said that till date, 86,576 cases had been confirmed, 73,322 discharged and 1,278 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

NAN recalls that in week 52, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 5,908 from 5,261 in week 51 and the figures were reported in 36 states and the FCT.

It recalls also that discharged cases increased to 2,731 in week 52 from 2,213 in week 51, reported also in 30 states and the FCT.

Cumulatively, since the outbreak in week 9, there have been 1,254 deaths reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.5 per cent.

The number of reported deaths in the last one week in 13 states and the FCT is 33.

In week 52, the number of in-bound international travellers at Nigerian airports was 19,238 compared with 20,209 in Week 51.

The number of international travellers with a positive result is 84 compared to 270 in week 51.

In Africa, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2,644,112 with 62,366 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.4 per cent.

Globally, the count for confirmed COVID-19 cases is 79,232,555 with 1,754,493 deaths resulting in a case fatality rate of 2.2 per cent.

