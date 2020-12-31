Number of China-Europe freight train hits record high

Urumqi, Dec. 31, 2020 The number of China-Europe freight trains that travelled through Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, this year, has hit a new high, officials said.

A total of 5,000 China-Europe freight trains plied the route during the year, according to reports on Thursday.

A train carrying electronic products, clothes, and other goods crossed the pass en route to Poland’s Malaszewicze on Wednesday, becoming the 5,000th China-Europe freight train to travel through the pass.

China-Europe freight trains have contributed to the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

This has especially helped in ensuring the supply chain among the Belt and Road countries and regions, said Xu Yueheng, a customs officer of Alataw Pass.

Alataw Pass launched the China-Europe freight train service in 2011.

At present, 22 lines are running through the pass, reaching 13 countries such as Germany and Poland.

The imported goods carried by the trains include automobiles and parts, timber, and cotton yarn.

According to Xu, home appliances and daily necessities are among the exported items.

