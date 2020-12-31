Pompeo’s remarks interfere with China’s internal affairs, judicial sovereignty – Foreign Ministry

Beijing, Dec. 30, 2020 China says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on China’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are gross interference in its internal affairs and judicial sovereignty.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said this in Beijing on Wednesday.

Referring to Pompeo’s accusations that China initially covered up the domestic outbreak and failed to take appropriate steps to stop the virus from spreading worldwide, Wang said the claims were fraught with prejudice and hypocrisy.

He said since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Chinese government had adopted an open, transparent, and responsible approach, and always put people and lives front and center.

He added that China had taken the most comprehensive, rigorous, and thorough COVID-19 prevention and control measures since the outbreak of the virus.

China became the first to bring the virus under control, and shared its experiences in prevention and control as well as diagnosis and treatment with the international community, he said.

According to him, the country not only effectively safeguarded the health and safety of the Chinese people, but also bought time for the international community to fight the pandemic.

H added that China’s efforts to combat the virus had been supported by the Chinese people and were fully recognised by many countries and international organisations.

“As for the severe COVID-19 situation in the U.S., what tangible things has Pompeo done to help fight the pandemic and save the lives of the American people?” Wang asked.

“We urge certain U.S. politicians to focus on their own country’s anti-COVID-19 efforts and to cease slandering China,” he said.

