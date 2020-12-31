Sen. Bwacha gives 10 tractors, 300 scholarships to constituents

By Saidu Adamu

Wukari (Taraba), Dec. 30, 2020 The Deputy Senate Minority leader, and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha, has distributed 10 tractors across the five Local Government Areas of his senatorial zone.

Bwacha handed over the keys of the tractors to beneficiaries at an event in Wukari, headquarters of Wukari Local Government Area (LGA), on Wednesday, and also awarded scholarships to 300 indigent students.

According to the lawmaker, the scholarships are to the tune of about N5.5 million, while each tractor costs about N22 million.

“Everything I do is to put a smile on people’s faces and as their representative. I should be able to give an account of my stewardship to those that elected me.

“This has become a yearly ritual, every December, since 2011, and I do not intend to stop offering this gesture,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Luka James, described Bwacha as God-sent and thanked him for the gesture.

James said the senator was a true representative of his people who always initiated people-oriented programmes and projects for his constituents.

He urged all political office holders to emulate Bwacha in giving back to their constituents dividends of democracy.

Naija247news , reports that the event had in attendance some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), supporters from Ibi, Donga, Ussa, Takum and Wukari, the five LGAs, which constitute the southern senatorial district.

