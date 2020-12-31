U.K.-based Nigerian Chartered Accountant pledges support for new inductees to advance career

By Rukayat Adeyemi /08032377091

Lagos, Dec. 30, 2020 A U.K.-based Nigerian Chartered Accountant, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, has promised to fund the registration of business name for at least 10 Chartered Accountants (CA’s) with laudable ideas to advance their career.

Sharafa made the commitment at a webinar tagged, “Next Generation Chartered Accountants Initiative (NEXGENCA Initiative) with the title: “What Next After ICAN” on Wednesday in Lagos.

The programme was organised for Associate Chartered Accountants (ACA’s) and newly inducted Chartered Accountants.

He pledged to also provide a virtual platform for chartered accountants interested in research within corporate governance, sustainability, reporting and voluntary disclosure.

The chartered accountant promised to host the annual NEXGENCA conference to discuss emerging issues, accounting education and career related topics.

He congratulated the recently inducted chartered accountants for the privilege and honour given him to use the letters “ACA” after their names.

“Given that this might be the beginning of a professional career for some of you; it is time to evaluate whether to go for practice, industry or embark on higher education studies,” he said.

According to him, the newly qualified accountants must be influenced by their own interest and choice, not by chance in choosing a career.

He explained that chartered accountants played pivotal role in business, public sector and third sectors.

“They are often seen as influential in their strategic position as business leaders, decision makers and trusted advisers.

“Being a chartered accountant is of great value and it brings a wealth of opportunity,” he said.

Sharafa noted that accountants could play crucial role in an evolving global business environment, add value to an organisation and contribute toward the international strategy of an entity.

He urged the accountants to acquire knowledge, skill and competencies, as this would position them right as a value-adding professional.

“No matter your choice as a newly qualified chartered accountant, you must be ready for a challenging career.

“Career is all about experience, there is no looser, no winner, it is just about creating great memories in your chosen specialisation.

“Do not follow the money; follow the development, and above all, as a chartered accountants we should embrace techniques to support our struggle toward a successful career,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...