U.S., Yemeni ambassador condemn deadly attack on Aden Airport in Yemen

Washington, Dec. 31, 2020 (Sputnik/NAN) The U.S. and Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly attack on the airport of Aden in southern Yemen.

On Wednesday, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport.

At least 25 people were reportedly killed and 110 others have been injured in the incident.

“The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack in Aden against the newly-formed Republic of Yemen Government.

“We stand with the government and people of Yemen as they strive for a better future,” the National Security Council wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On the day of the attack, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden.

Aden became the temporary capital for the internationally recognised authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sanaa and the northern parts of the country by the Shia Houthi rebels.

Following a deal between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the cabinet included five ministers representing the country’s south.

In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Hadi.

Similarly, the Yemeni authorities are calling on the international community to condemn recent attacks in the airport of Aden targeting the country’s new government, the Yemeni ambassador said.

“We express our condolences for those who lost their lives and wish for those injured to recover soon as a result of the terrorist attack on Aden airport upon the arrival of the plane of the new government.

“We are calling upon the international community to condemn this terrorist act,” he said.

