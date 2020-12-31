Yuletide: Baptist Convention donates relief materials to IDPs in Southern Kaduna

By Amen Gajira

Kafanchan (Kaduna), Dec. 30, 2020 The Nigerian Baptist Convention, an affiliate of the Baptist World Alliance, on Wednesday, reached out to displaced victims of attacks in the southern part of Kaduna State with food items.

Naija247news reports that the items were presented to the beneficiaries at the IDP camp in Zonkwa, Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area and Ungwan Anjo and Gada Biyu in Kaninkon Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government Area.

Presenting the items, the Director of Ecumenism and Special Duties of the Convention, Rev. Testimony Onifade, said that the gesture was aimed at cushioning the hardship being faced by the victims, in the spirit of the yuletide.

Onifade urged the victims to put what had happened behind them and look to the future, while praying God to continue to be their source of strength.

He also prayed God to forgive the perpetrators of the attacks and touch their hearts to turn from their evil ways.

The cleric, who tasked the beneficiaries on the need to always adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, also distributed face masks, hand sanitiser, buckets and liquid soaps to all the beneficiaries.

The President of Southern Kaduna Baptist Convention, Rev. Donald Arak, while speaking, called on other well-meaning individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the victims by helping them rebuild their homes.

Arak noted that the church would continue to seek divine intervention for lasting solution to the security challenges bedevilling the zone.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with NAN, thanked the church for identifying with them in their moment of need.

NAN reports that the food items distributed included bags of rice, beans, maize, noodles, spaghetti and tubers of yam.

