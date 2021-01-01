39 women benefit from empowerment programme in Edo North

By Deborah Coker

Auchi (Edo), Dec. 31, 2020 No fewer than 39 women from the six local government areas of Edo North have benefitted from the quarterly empowerment programme organised by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Maryann Philip-Shaibu.

Philip-Shaibu, who said this on Thursday while addressing some of the beneficiaries, added that the programme was to improve economic status of women in Edo.

According to her, the objectives of the quarterly programme included making constant provision for economic empowerment and development of women in the state.

“It is also aimed at providing economic safety nets for women who are usually the vulnerable group in every society.

“My slogan is to constantly and on a daily basis empower one Edo woman. That is what I wish to be remembered for.

“By the time you continuously empower one Edo woman, you would have succeeded in empowering all Edo women.

“The multiplier effect of this decision is far reaching because when you empower one woman, you are empowering a generation,’’ Philip-Shaibu said.

She recalled that she began the initiative from Edo North with the support and approval of the wife of the Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki who had passion for women empowerment.

Philip-Shaibu said that development was the goal of every political, economic and corporate governance.

She added that the programme was in the form of apprenticeship and rehabilitation for the women.

“The items are for those who have undergone skill acquisition training and are presented according to their individual area of speciality.

“Some of them requested for big deep freezers, while some demanded for hair driers and other tools, yet others mentioned several other forms of business they would want to invest in,’’ Philip-Shaibu said.

She congratulated the beneficiaries of the programme and urged them to ensure that the money given to them was used for the right purpose.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the wife of the Deputy Governor for the kind gesture.

