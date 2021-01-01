COVID-19 : Responsibility of stemming the spread rests in everyone- Adeyemo

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Dec. 31, 2020 Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Chairperson, Oyo State Containment and Decontamination team, says the responsibility of stemming the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 rests on everyone being responsible.

In an interview with select newsmen on Thursday, Adeyemo emphasised the need for Nigerians to observe the well established COVID-19 precautionary protocols of regular hand wash or use of sanitisers, physical distancing, and use of face masks, especially during this festive season.

“However, we have a well established network in Oyo state for prophylactic and containment decontamination purposes and advocacy.

“Ceremonies, watch night services and other indoor gatherings involving a large number of people is a potential spreader of COVID-19.

“Each time we leave our houses or entertain visitors, we are exposing ourselves and loved ones to the risk of COVID-19.

“So every such decision has to be carefully considered as per necessity vis-a-vis the attendant risk.

“COVID- 19 is a matter of life and death and it is just sensible to take personal precautions,” she said.

Adeyemo said though her committee was not vested with the responsibility of enforcement but the fact of the matter is that even in developed countries, enforcement is very rare.

“Most have relied on people taking enforcement responsibility at different levels: individuals, organizations, business owners, managers of public spaces.

“For example, in the USA, you are not allowed into shops without a face mask.

“To maintain physical distancing, some shops have set the number of people that can be in the shop at a time, depending on how big the shop is.

“ They actively count and if you must come in, you queue and wait for some people to come out before you are allowed in. Floor markings, sanitizers, etc are in place.

“Enforcement our own way will involve close interaction and I am sure law enforcement agents will also be unwilling to expose themselves,” the containment and decontamination team’s chairperson said.

NAN reports that the Oyo State government in a statement has approved only 50 per cent capacity for religious gatherings in worship centres and event centres respectively as against the initial 25 per cent.

Like this: Like Loading...