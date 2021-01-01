FAAN steps up safety protocols at airports amid COVID-19 second wave fears

By Yunus Yusuf

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2020 Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stepped up measures to ensure safety of passengers and other airport users across the nation, as the world grapples with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, who disclosed this in a statement, in Lagos, on Thursday, said the Authority would not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safety and secured facilitation of travelers.

She said that airports ranging from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Port Harcourt International Airport, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and others, within its network, will be protected.

According to her, “across the airports, car parks have been rearranged for seamless pick-up and drop off to avoid congestion.

“We have also created new drop off zones for passengers with reduced mobility.

“Operational and directional signages have also been conspicuously remarked at both the airsides and landsides to make movements easier for airport users and to promote social distancing protocols,” she said.

Yakubu said that FAAN had also intensified the process of disinfecting all baggage before entering the terminals, as well as enhanced temperature screening of all passengers and staff, using infrared scanners.

“We have also separated access entry points for passengers and staff to reduce congestion and improve on facilitation.

“The Authority will like to use this opportunity to advise all travelers and airport users to strictly abide by all laid down travel protocols”, she said, reiterating that only passengers will be allowed into the terminals.

“A compliance monitoring team has been constituted for each of our airports to ensure total compliance,’’ she added.

